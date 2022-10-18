Civil servant pleads not guilty to two graft charges

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): A civil servant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on Tuesday on two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM15,000 in September 2020.

Ali Hashin Nasip, 54, who works as a driver at a state government agency, made the plea after all the charges were read out before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

The accused was first accused of asking RM10,000 from a man as an inducement to speed up approval of an application to extend the lease period of his land at the land office in Kudat at 9.50am on September 5, 2020.

On the second count, the accused had allegedly accepted RM5,000 cash from the same man for the same purpose at a restaurant here at 1.56pm on September 19, 2020.

Ali was charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times of the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The judge set November 8 for pre-trial case management and the accused was released on a bail of RM7,000 with RM3,500 deposit with one local surety.

Apart from that, the court had also ordered for the accused’s passport be impounded by court and to report to the MACC office once in two months.

The unrepresented accused was further ordered not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses, pending disposal of this case.