Coordinating committee on Pan Borneo Highway project proposed

PENAMPANG (Oct 18): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has proposed the setting up of a coordinating committee to help communities have their voices heard on issues relating to the impact of development projects to their lives.

The proposed committee will also consist of the relevant government departments and agencies as well as project contractors, he said.

Jeffrey mentioned this after a meeting with community leaders of Kg Kolopis here on Tuesday who came to seek his help regarding the worsening flood situation in their village.

The low-lying area of Kg Kolopis is no stranger to floods but villagers say the problem has worsened ever since the start of the Pan Borneo Highway project that cuts across their village.

“I will bring this up to the cabinet so there there’ll be a discussion. I suggest there should be a coordinating committee on the Pan Borneo Highway project where it passes villages.

“I feel the frustration of the community (Kg Kolopis),” he said.

Jeffrey also said he will help them by communicating with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the project contractor.

“We want to help them by writing a letter to the agency responsible (PWD) and the contractor,” he assured.

He acknowledged that there are no shortcuts to mitigate floods in the district which requires huge amount of resources and time.

However, he assured that the federal government has agreed to give off-budget allocations for packages two and four amounting RM408 million next year.

Jeffrey also acknowledged that the flood problem in Sabah has been made worse by the changing and rising sea tide as a result of climate change.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Kg Kolopis community leaders, Dato Seri Dr Adalbert Kinson, said they were pleased with Jeffrey’s proposal and intervention.

“For a long time, we just did not know where to turn to. We’d tried to get to the PWD but so far no action has been taken on their part. So, when Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey assured us that he would communicate with the parties concerned, to me, it’s the kind of action we were hoping for.

“We also appreciate that he came to our village to see for himself how our lives were impacted by this worsening flood situation since the project came to our village,” he said.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting with Jeffrey was to highlight the worsening flood problem they have been facing and also to incorporate their suggestions on how to minimise its impact in the government’s flood mitigation plan.

He said ever since the start of the highway project, flood takes days to recede unlike before when it only took a few hours.

The meeting between the community and Jeffrey was joined by Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Star Sabah) Penampang parliamentary coordinator Kenny Chua, Sabah DID deputy director Siraja Bashora and Irene Chu from DID Penampang.