Court of Appeal upholds death sentence on man for murder charge

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Court of Appeal today upheld the Bintulu High Court’s decision to impose the death sentence on a man from Belaga for the murder of his father in January 2018.

The unanimous decision was reached at by a three-judge panel led by Datuk Has Zanah Mehat, which comprised Datuk Supang Lian and Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya, against the appellant Sylvester Indo, 31.

The Appeal Court found that the Bintulu High Court did not err in passing down the sentence.

Therefore, the conviction against the appellant is safe to be maintained, and the appellant’s appeal is hereby dismissed.

In Aug 15, 2019, Bintulu High Court judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol sentenced Sylvester to death by hanging after he was found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

According to the charge sheet, Sylvester murdered his father (Indo Usa) at Rumah Tanjong, Long Pawah in Belaga at 4am on Jan 1, 2018.

On Dec 31, 2017, the longhouse residents had a gathering to welcome the new year. The celebration continued until the wee hours of the morning.

The next day (about 4am Jan 1, 2018), the tuai rumah (headman) of the longhouse was awakened by a commotion outside his room between the residents, Salleh Pago and Sylvester, who were quarreling and fighting.

Seeing the incident, the headman tried to stop the fight and advised them to go home as they were drunk.

However, the headman saw Sylvester surging towards him with a machete while shouting ‘serang’. He, however, managed to avoid the attack but in doing so, Sylvester hit Salleh who was standing beside him (headman), before he (Sylvester) went to his room.

While the headman was attending to the injuries sustained by Salleh, he saw that Sylvester was sitting on his father’s chest, and slashing his neck with the same machete he used to attack the headman earlier.

The headman also saw Sylvester’s father’s body on the floor, motionless and in a pool of blood.

Upon seeing the incident, the headman shouted at Sylvester to stop, prompting him to flee to a nearby jungle.

The headman and another (longhouse) resident then went to Belaga police station at 6.45am to lodge a police report.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Ku Hayati Ku Haron, while the appellant was presented by counsels Rosli Gapor and Harold Emparak Kerebo.