Elderly couple hurt after car involved in crash with lorry, excavator in Batu Kawa (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Oct 18): An elderly couple were injured after the Perodua Kancil car they were travelling in were involved in a crash with a lorry and an excavator at Jalan Batu Kawa here this morning.

According to witnesses, the Kancil car was attempting to avoid an excavator on the left lane.

However the lorry on the right lane could not slow down in time and rear-ended the Kancil car, and in turn the car rear-ended the excavator, based on the accounts by the witnesses.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the 66-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were extricated from the mangled wreck of the Kancil car by members of the public after the crash.

No other casualties were reported.

“Both victims suffered some injuries and were later handed over to the paramedics at the scene to be sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), while the lorry driver did not suffer any injuries,” said a Bomba spokesperson.