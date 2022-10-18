KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Football enthusiasts will now have the chance to get an exclusive session with Sabah FC players through the Three Days Two Nights (3D2N) ‘Bola in the City’ sports tourism package.

Tourism Malaysia is collaborating with Sabah FC and Sabah Consortium of Tour Agents to promote the package.

The consortium comprises eight tour agencies namely Dynamic Tour Travel & Incventive Sdn Bhd, Borneo Excursions (AHSB Rentacar Sdn Bhd), Inno TRavel & Tour Services Sdn Bhd, Sensational Holidays (Borneo) Sdn Bhd, Discovery Tours (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, Kinabalu Heritage Tours & Rental Sdn Bhd, Borneo Trails Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd and Nadi Borneo Tours Sdn Bhd.

To kick start the collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sabah FC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan and the leader of the Sabah Consortium of Tour Agents, Mohd Azlan Saleh Abd Salam who is the executive director of Dynamic Tour Travel & Incentive Sdn Bhd on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman of Tourism Malaysia Board of Directors, Dato Sri Anil Jeet Singh witnessed the signing ceremony.

Also present were Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman, Tourism Malaysia Sabah director Ednie Rahma Ab Rahim, MASwings Head of Commercial Chali Awang, Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee.

Anil said the 3D2N ‘Bola in the City’ package was the first of its kind offered in the country.

And as things stands, he is encouraged by the response whereby they have already achieved sales prior to the launching on Tuesday.

“It is estimated that around 80 to 100 football fans will travel with their beloved football team to every match at various venues.

“Two or three fans have already bought the package before today’s function and that is why we are very optimistic with the potential to further develop this special package for football fans.

“For a start and since this is a pilot project, we will promote the package for one year in Sabah before expanding it to the whole country,” Anil told reporters.

Khairul Firdaus, on the other hand, believed that with the collaboration in full swing, he hoped it would bring positive impact not only to the state senior football squad Sabah FC but also the tourism industry in the state.

“The initiative from Tourism Malaysia to promote the sports tourism package by combining football and tourism elements not only will attract more fans into the stadium but help towards reviving the domestic tourism industry,” he said.

The package will comprise the Adult and Exclusive Tour options where the fans will enjoy among others training ground and stadium visit, meet and greet as well as photo session with players, watch matches with Sabah FC legends, premium Sabah FC merchandise, match ticket, four-star hotel stay and island tour.

For more information on the package, visit Sabah FC website at www.sabah-fc.com or Tourism Malaysia Facebook and to enjoy the package fully, football enthusiasts can redeem discount voucher at MASWings at www.maswings.com.my.