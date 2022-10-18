Fadillah: Bigger number of GPS MPs stronger voice for Sarawak in federal govt

KUCHING (Oct 18): A bigger number of Members of Parliament from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next federal government can and will bring a stronger voice for the state, said its chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

In a statement responding to Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan’s claims that a strong federal government will not benefit Sarawak, Fadillah said having greater number of MPs from GPS will ensure more assertive voice for the state government’s demands for Sarawak and all Sarawakians.

“Events and our track record since the formation of GPS in 2018 have proven that a strong bloc of MPs (Members of Parliament) from GPS in the federal government has led to more benefits for Sarawak,” he said.

Fadillah also said it was utter nonsense and simply did not make any sense for Voon to tell Sarawakians to weaken GPS and not to vote for GPS in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) based on his twisted idea that a strong federal government does not benefit Sarawak.

“It is common sense and understandable to all except Voon that a strong GPS equals a stronger voice for Sarawak in the federal government. A weak GPS is equal to a weaker voice for Sarawak in the federal government,” added Fadillah, who is also caretaker Senior Minister of Works.

Voon in a statement earlier claimed that a strong federal government is not necessarily good for Sarawak and Sabah.

Voon opined that Barisan Nasional’s grip of power in the past decades given that the Borneo states were “fixed deposits” had led to them becoming complacent with a “tidak apa” (never mind) attitude to develop Sarawak and Sabah.

Each year, Voon claimed, the federal government thought it was justified or enough that Sarawak should get a budget of no more than RM5 billion, despite Sarawak contributing significant revenues to the federal coffers from oil and gas resources.

Through the power of leverage, Voon opined, GPS should not let Sarawak be “led by the nose” by the federal government but “should play a cat and mouse game” in order to get what Sarawak wanted.

“It is time that the people of Sarawak should vote out GPS and Pakatan Harapan, especially DAP and PKR, and vote for local opposition parties to shake Malaya and get them humble themselves before Sarawakians,” said Voon.