Floods: Armed Forces ready to mobilise 16,612 personnel, identifies 5,496 hotspots, says Hishammuddin

KUANTAN (Oct 18): The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is ready to deploy 16,612 personnel including 782 officers as soon as floods occur, especially at the 5,496 hotspots identified throughout the country, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said it involved officers and members of the force in all states with 4,301 of them acting as the first responder team to carry out rescue work and move victims to temporary relief centres (PPS) as soon as possible.

As for the asset movement, Hishammuddin said it involved 1,102 land assets and 251 boat units, 295 boat engines and 5,573 life jackets.

“The movement of MAF members and assets around the country is flexible and MAF has the capability to raise the number of members and assets at any time if needed, in line with the instructions from the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

Hishammuddin said this at a press conference after handing over flood assets to the Pahang state government represented by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at the Kuantan Air Base here today.

Also present were Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and state administration heads.

Hishammuddin said Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and the other service chiefs have been ordered to ensure the readiness of MAF personnel is at the highest level, especially in states at risk of flooding.

In addition, Hishammuddin said the involvement of MAF through Operasi Murni will, among other things, include the readiness of the MAF medical teams to provide medical assistance in PPS and field hospitals in locations in need.

The operation also involved coordinating MAF aircraft assistance and carrying out operations to deliver essential goods to PPS and cut-off areas, before continuing with post-flood operations such as cleaning and repair work.

“Overall, MAF is prepared and is at the highest level of preparedness to deal with flood disasters, including if it happens during the general election (GE15) and the public is asked to obey the instruction of the authorities if a flood occurs,” he said.

Commenting on the preparations in Pahang, Hishammuddin said a total of 1,914 officers and personnel as well as 21 boats and 35 trucks were ready. — Bernama