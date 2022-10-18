Four new initiatives for Sabah govt retirees

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): The state government on Tuesday announced a special allocation of RM100,000 that will be given annually to the Sabah Government Retirement Association, to facilitate the implementation of its programs and activities.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor when announcing this, said the allocation was one of four new initiatives for retirees which is evidence of the government’s concern for their well-being.

Three other initiatives, he said, are the first additional Special Financial Assistance to retirees amounting to RM150 which will be contributed to the i-Saraan account of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

“The second initiative, the state government will approve an increase in the maximum amount of Rest Compensatory Leave (GCR) from 160 days to 180 days from next year, in line with the announcement by the Prime Minister in conjunction with the 18th Public Service Prime Minister’s Council.

“The third initiative is that the government will provide offices for retirees in a number of districts to be identified,” he said at the 2022 Sabah Public Service Retirees Appreciation Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) on Tuesday.

This is the first time such a ceremony has been held on a large scale to celebrate a total of 1,167 retirees from various grades who have retired between 2019 to 2021.

Hajiji said in order to safeguard the welfare of retirees as an important asset, the government has improved medical treatment facilities which have also been extended to parents of pensioners and EPF scheme retirees through a circular dated 15 February 2021.

According to him, the calculation of retirement benefits for officers who retire for health reasons has also been improved by adding the service period of retirement benefits.

He said the government had also approved an increase in the maximum amount of Rest Compensatory Leave (GCR) from 150 days to 160 days, and the authorization of early redemption of the GCR award of 80 days from January 2022.

“This increase in the maximum amount will benefit state civil servants who are about to retire. The increase in the maximum rate of GCR, allows the leave to be saved for the purpose of cash awards which will increase the amount of cash received during retirement later,” he added.

Hajiji said the title as a government pensioner opens a new episode and chapter for pensioners to contribute in whatever way they can to the community by using their experience and knowledge while working in the public service.

According to him, for retirees who still have the energy and enthusiasm to continue to serve the government and the people of Sabah, opportunities and space are always wide open to achieve success in whatever field they venture into.

He said the state government will plan more initiatives to increase the involvement of government retirees who have skills and expertise in setting, monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of state government initiatives.

Therefore, he hopes that retirees who have left the government service will continue to instill the spirit of love for the country and maintain the support and confidence of themselves and their family members to the leaders and the ruling government.

He said the state government has formulated Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) direction, the framework of the state’s main development plan to support various sectoral development blueprints that will move in tandem with the national development agenda under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“We want all parties to understand that the direction of SMJ. The fact is, SMJ is our common direction, just as the state coat of arms is the right and property of all Sabah citizens.

“I hope that civil service retirees also help to make this development agenda a success, especially by sharing in the form of skills and expertise”, he added.

Thanks to the determination and consensus of all parties, the government’s efforts have shown positive development and resulted in various significant achievements, taking the example of 2021, Sabah has made new history with the highest revenue collection since independence amounting to RM5.449 billion, he stressed.

“The state government will continue to strive to ensure that this momentum can be maintained for the well-being of our beloved people. The government is also in the final stages of finalizing negotiations with the federal government regarding the review of special grants to the State of Sabah under Article 112(D) of the Federal Constitution. We are confident that this negotiation will be able to provide an increase in the amount of special grants at a significant rate thus helping to increase the state’s revenue”

“We also aim to increase state revenue through the exploration of new resources, investment initiatives and various other economic activities through payments such as taxes, land premiums and royalties.

“As I announced last October 11, depending on the movement of oil prices, Sabah can expect to collect royalties and SST payments from the oil and gas sector in the range of RM2.45 billion per year continuously,” he stressed.

On behalf of the state government, Hajiji expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to all government retirees who have devoted themselves to ensure that the government’s machinery moves effectively, implement policies and make every government aspiration a success while still serving.