GE15: DAP to announce candidates in stages starting next week, says sec-gen

SEREMBAN (Oct 18): DAP will announce its list of candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) in each state, in stages starting next week, said its secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“We have yet to finalise the candidates. The states had sent their recommendation, we will discuss and finalise it,” he said to reporters after launching the Seremban parliamentary election machinery here, today.

Loke, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament for Seremban, is optimistic that he can defend the seat, based on his more than 18 years of experience serving in the constituency.

“I have served in the Seremban parliamentary for two terms and before that as an assemblyman for Lobak, also for two terms. Hence, I have 18 years of political experience in Seremban,” he said.

Loke won the Seremban parliamentary seat with a majority of 30,694 votes in GE14. – Bernama