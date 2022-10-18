GE15: Japar Suyut named PKR’s potential candidate for Lawas

MIRI (Oct 18): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has revealed that its Lawas branch chief Japar Suyut is its potential candidate for Lawas in the 15th General Election (GE15).

PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan when met here today said the party has decided on the candidates for all 17 seats, except Julau.

“For Lawas, Japar is our potential candidate. As you know, PKR has been allocated 17 seats in this GE15 and we kind of know who will be standing in each of the seats except in Julau as no one has come forward yet,” he said.

He added that the party had also identified two potential candidates for the Limbang seat, namely Dr Lau Liak Koi and Racha Balang.

As for the Miri seat, Roland said incumbent Dr Michael Teo Yu Kheng remains the state council’s (MPN) only pick to defend the seat which he first won in GE13 in 2013.

“We cannot be sure whether or not he will be picked to defend the seat, but MPN recommends him,” said Roland.

He added that the party’s full candidate list will be announced on Oct 20 during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) convention in Ipoh, Perak.