GPS to contest GE15 independently with own manifesto

KUCHING (Oct 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will have its own manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15) as it faces its first national polls without support from a Peninsula-based coalition.

This was revealed by its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg after a meeting with GPS leaders at Wisma Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) today.

He said GPS needs a strong voice in Parliament, which is why it decided to contest all 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak on its own.

“GPS will fight on one platform for Sarawak first and we will have our own manifesto. We are actually ready for next parliamentary election and we have set up a committee for us to carry out our duties from all angles.

“This is to enable GPS to carry out the trust given to us during the state election,” he told reporters after the meeting.

When asked by reporters if any Peninsula-based coalitions were wooing GPS, Abang Johari simply replied “yes” but added there was nothing concrete at the moment.

He insisted GPS was still in the process of getting to know itself better and likened GPS as still in the ‘dating process’.

“I have said it before – GPS is like a pretty lady and pretty ladies are bound to have many suitors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said candidates for the seats it will be contesting have almost all been decided among the component parties as well, save for a few seats which have not been decided yet.

“Right now, we still have a few seats to see the situation (first) because we don’t know when is nomination day yet,” he added.

However, he assured whoever the candidate is, GPS will use the mandate given by Sarawakians to continue fighting for Sarawak first and getting involved in national policies.

Prior to the press conference, Abang Johari chaired two meetings – one with PBB leaders and incumbents and secondly with the GPS supreme leadership council.

“As far as you are aware, the meeting I held had something to do with the dissolution of parliament – which means election is imminent.

“I understand until now, we don’t know the nomination date or polling date because no statement has been issued by the Election Commission. As far as I understand, the Election Commission will have a meeting on Oct 20,” he said.