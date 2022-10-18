KTS to invest more in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): The KTS Group of Companies has pledged its fullest commitment to carrying out more investment plans in Sabah.

Its managing director, Dato Henry Lau, made the remark during KTS Group of Companies’ 60th anniversary celebration here on Sunday, where he expressed hope that things would get into full swing once the economics situation has improved.

“Sabah business has been very challenging for the last 20 over years where we face a lot of challenges in term of the economics situation in Sabah, in relation to politics and also the (Covid-19) pandemic for example.

“But, we have hope because Sabah is a beautiful place. In fact, we have prepared plans for Sabah, as soon as the circumstances improved, the situation improved and with support from the (State) Government, we will carry out more investment in Sabah,” Lau said.

KTS Group also continues to fulfil its social responsibility, in the field of education.

Hwa Shiong Kindergarten was the proud recipient of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme, receiving a donation for their fund-raising drive.

KTS Group of Companies Deputy Managing Director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, accompanied by KTS Sabah Operation Manager Wong Kee Mee presented the donation.

KTS Group also donated education aid to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) student Ade Esah Azzahra Jobin.

There were also five recipients of the KTS Scholarship (UEC) 2022 namely Queenie Wong Zhi Xuan, Liew Yung Ting, Pang Jun Ting, Fan Yee Bao and Lo Yao Ken.

Zhi Xuan and Yung Ting, both former students of Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School, are pursuing their studies at Curtin University Malaysia taking Management and Marketing as well as Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak taking Biotechnology respectively.

Jun Ting and Yee Bao of Yu Yuan Secondary School will pursue their studies at Xiamen University Malaysia taking New Energy Science & Engineering and Chinese Studies.

Yao Ken, also of Yu Yuan Secondary School, will continue his tertiary education at Monash University Malaysia taking Medical Bioscience.

Meanwhile, 34 Sabah-based KTS Group employees who have served for over 20 years received the Long Service Award at the Port View Palace Diamond Hall here on Sunday, in conjunction with the company’s 60th anniversary celebration.

This followed a similar award ceremony last Friday at Wisma KTS here where another group of 53 employees who have served between 10 to 19 years were recognised for their contribution.

Lau said the company greatly appreciate the contribution, dedication and commitment of the staff from all levels.

According to him, in 1956, the company started with only three individuals but today, KTS Group has close to 15,000 employees in various fields of businesses throughout the country.

Lau explained that without the contribution of the all, KTS would not be where it is today.

“Without your contribution, we would not be able to celebrate this 60th anniversary,” he said.

Sunday’s anniversary dinner, which was the third held in large scale after Kuching and Sibu in Sarawak, was filled with exciting activities, performances, games and lucky draws.

There was also a special lucky draw session to the surprise of the around 200 people in attendance, with 20 prizes given away ranging from RM500 to RM2,000 cash.