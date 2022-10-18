Long wait for Lutong Bomba station finally over

MIRI (Oct 18): The long wait for the Lutong fire station is finally over, following the completion of this facility, which is the fifth in this division and the 38th in Sarawak.

Sited on 3.33 hectares at Jalan Lutong-Kuala Baram, it is a Category D station equipped with a machinery room, administration office, logistics storage with a closed garage, marching ground and four single-storey living quarters.

It is manned by a 15-strong staff headed by a station chief, with assets that include a Scania Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and a rescue boat.

The symbolic handing-over ceremony was performed by Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib yesterday.

“With the existence of a fire station here in Lutong, this will indirectly provide relief and boost the confidence of the over 300,000 people in Miri Division in the services provided by Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department).

“The best services should be provided to the community with a clear direction, which is to realise the agenda that has been initiated by the ministry’s top management towards a ‘Liveable Malaysia’ in all aspects of lives for every layer of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family),” said Noor Azman in his speech.

Adding on, he expressed his admiration for Bomba, which has remained ready and geared up to deal with emergencies like fires, natural disasters and road accidents, as well as handle special services.

He also highlighted the importance of strategic cooperation and inclusive involvement of various parties in ensuring that all citizens would always practise good safety practices.

“Community leaders and the local communities themselves should also play their roles in helping to deliver more effective and responsive fire and rescue services, especially in the early stages of an incident.

“Therefore, I hope that members of the community and local leaders would get actively involved in community and volunteer firefighting teams,” he said.

The construction of the RM8.2-million Lutong fire station initially kicked off on Jan 2, 2020. Prior to its establishment, the nearest station to Lutong was in Lopeng, about 17km away.

After the ceremony, the guests and participants gathered for a fruit-tree planting programme at the new station in support of the national ‘Greening Malaysia Programme’s 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign’.

Also present yesterday were Bomba director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman.