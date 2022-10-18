Lorry driver in Kuching fined RM1,000 for mischief

KUCHING (Oct 18): A lorry driver was fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing mischief.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentenced against Mohammad Nazmi Jem, 39, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Mohammad Nazmi committed mischief by throwing a brick at the wall of an eatery in Metrocity Commercial Centre in Jalan Matang here around 11.15am on Oct 12, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohammad Nazmi had approached the eatery and proceeded to throw a brick at the glass door. However, the brick missed the glass door and hit the wall instead.

Following that, Mohammad Nazmi tried to flee but he was caught by a mechanic who was nearby. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

The investigation of the case revealed that the eatery owner had suffered loss of RM200 as a result of the the incident.

It is understood that Mohammad Nazmi and the eatery owner had a misunderstanding prior to the incident.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Mohammad Nazmi was unrepresented by a legal counsel.