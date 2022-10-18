Man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for stealing sunglasses

KUCHING (Oct 18): A man has been fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining 10 stolen sunglasses belonging to an optical shop owner.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence against Mohd Issa Abdullah, 25, under Section 411 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term up to five years or a fine, upon conviction.

According to the charge, he committed the offence at a house in Kampung Semariang Lama in Petra Jaya here around 11.50am on Oct 13, 2022.

Based on the case facts, on Sept 25, an employee of the optical shop at Jalan Kulas here had informed the owner that the store had been broken into after the employee discovered that the front door had been pried open.

The shop owner then inspected the store and found that RM550 cash, 89 units of sunglasses, and a mobile phone had been stolen.

A police report was subsequently lodged by the shop owner.

Acting on the information given, the police arrested Mohd Issa on Oct 13 at his house when he handed over 10 sunglasses which had the shop’s price tags.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Mohd Issa was unrepresented by a counsel.