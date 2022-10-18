MetMalaysia issues advisory over Typhoon Nesat for Kudat

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 18): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Typhoon Nesat, which is located approximately 1,328 kilometres (km) northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the typhoon was located about 380 km east of Hainan, China.

The department also said that based on observation at 8 am, the typhoon was moving west-southwest at a speed of 15 km per hour (km/h) and could reach a maximum speed of 139 km/h.

This condition may cause strong winds and rough seas over the waters off South China Sea, it added. – Bernama