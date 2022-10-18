Ministry committed to expediting distribution of PerantiSiswa devices

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 17): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) is committed to expediting the distribution of devices under the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device programme (PerantiSiswa) to 279,188 successful applicants by the end of this month.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the effort needs to be sped up for the benefit of the students as to date, only 8.3 per cent or 23,101 devices have been distributed to eligible students.

“Distribution has only reached 8.3 per cent and the figure is still low, as such I came to monitor the warehouse to ensure the stock of 350,000 devices have arrived and today I am satisfied to confirm the stocks are there.

“From the total of 350,000 devices, 100,000 sets are at Samsung warehouse, 138,500 sets here (J&T Distribution Solution Sdn Bhd) and the others were sent to central zone (15,700), northern zone (20,000), eastern zone (18,600), southern zone (15,000) and Sabah as well as as Sarawak (42,200),” he said after a surprise visit to the device warehouse at J&T Distribution Solution Sdn Bhd, here yesterday.

Elaborating further, Annuar said the distribution will take time as the applications are from all over the country and not only involving campuses and schools alone.

Therefore to ensure the distribution is quickly implemented, Annuar said the delivery of devices would be made simultaneously involving the distribution to all zones at one time which will require more personnel to assist.

“Looking at central zone which involves a huge number, we may have to centralise distribution where students can come to collect which is faster and easier.

“I have instructed the delivery schedule be handed to me tomorrow and we will look at the distribution of applicants nationwide and decide how to distribute to them this month itself.

“Even though, I have put the distribution target by the end of the November but those who have been approved from the 279,188 can be distributed this month as well while appeal cases and the remaining applications that are being processed will be carried over to next month,” he said.

To date a total of 474,311 applications for the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device have been received involving 95,882 in the first phase and 378,429 in the second phase – Bernama