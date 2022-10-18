Miri man to go on trial for allegedly hurting family members with stick

MIRI (Oct 18): The Sessions Court has fixed May 22 to 24 next year for trial of a case involving a man facing three charges of intentionally injuring his family members using a stick.

Meanwhile, the accused who was unable to post bail of RM8,000 with two local sureties, has been ordered to be further detained pending the trial dates.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan set the dates after finding that the accused has maintained his innocence on the charges.

Shany Ramba from Tudan Desaras here was charged with three charges under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same code.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term up to 20 years or a fine or whipping or two of such punishments upon conviction of each charge.

According to the first charge, Shany has been accused of intentionally injuring his father, Ramba Dom, 63, with a stick.

As for the second and third charges, he was charged with committing similar offences against his mother Imas Dudul, 54, and his nephew Brendan Samuel Nanta, 17.

All three offences were allegedly committed at 12.01am on July 13 at his family’s house in Phase 6 Tudan Desaras here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asyraf Fahmy Roslen prosecuted, while the accused was not represented by a defence counsel.