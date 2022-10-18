Miri swimming association wants more technical, specific courses in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa) is hoping that more technical and specific swimming courses can be conducted in Sarawak.

Masa president Lee Ling Wei said such courses are not only useful in producing more coaches and technical officials but also help to upgrade the knowledge of existing ones.

“We have been trying to organise such courses in the past and we are indeed happy to have successfully organised this 1st Swimming Technical Officer Course Grade 3 with the collaboration of Curtin University Malaysia at its Miri Campus from Oct 15 to 16.

“With our collaboration with Curtin University Malaysia Miri, we hope that by conducting future Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) technical and swimming specific courses, it will certainly help to develop our coaches and technical officials with the updated information, knowledge and approaches to develop the aquatic sports in Northern Sarawak,” Lee said at the closing ceremony on Sunday (Oct 16).

“I would like to say thank you to Curtin University Malaysia especially to the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Office (CEO) Prof Simon Leunig for the conducive and excellent facilities, cooperation and collaboration with Masa,” added Lee.

He also thanked Dr Ong Kong Swee for coordinating with Curtin University Malaysia, Miri as a sports science consultant.

The course was conducted by Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAS) appointed experienced technical instructor Teo Mua Seng who is also a qualified Fédération Internationale De Natation (FINA) referee.

It attracted 26 participants comprising teachers, university staff, coaches, parents and swimming enthusiasts.

Ezra Bada, who represented Professor Vincent Lee Chieng Chen, officiated at the opening ceremony on Saturday.