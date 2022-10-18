Nancy: Int’l tourists spend less money in M’sia compared to other SEA countries

KUCHING (Oct 18): Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri revealed that international tourists spend the least money in Malaysia than any other Southeast Asian (SEA) countries.

This is despite Malaysia having a lot to offer including food, cultures and tourist destinations, she added.

“Our beaches and diving spots are more beautiful; in Sabah, Scuba Junkie has won the first place Top Global Diving Award by Dive Magazine’s Annual Travel Awards, beating over 1,000 other destinations.

“Our Mulu National Park, which is 60 million years old, has an incomparable beauty of natural flora and fauna. Malaysian gastronomy is more diverse, because each state has its own food, while in Thailand, the only first option they have is tom yam.

“However, why are we not yet on par with our neighbouring countries in self-promotion?” she said during the opening ceremony of the Youth In Tourism (YIT) 2022 programme here today.

Nancy noted that Thailand is one of the preferred destinations in the region for both international and Malaysian tourists looking for a holiday.

“Thailand is very good at promoting their tourism products on social media. It has many ways such as charging fees, and once the number of tourists has dropped, they change their strategy.

“So if we use the tourism standard operating procedures that we currently have and promote our tourism products on social media, it could attract tourists to come,” she said.

Nancy said that a possibility as to why international tourists are not spending more money in Malaysia is because of the perception that the country’s tourism products are low in quality because of the low prices.

“When prices are low, people think the quality is low too. Actually, low price does not mean it’s low in quality.

“For example hotels like Pullman or Hilton here, the quality of service is very high even though their prices are cheaper compared to hotels in Kuala Lumpur,” she reasoned, adding that there is a need to change the public mentality on the matter.

However, at the same time, she said, mass tourism is not the way to go for Malaysia.

“Because of that, we have started moving the industry to high-yield tourism and sustainability.”

Some 300 students of higher learning institutions, tourism product operators, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil servants participated in the inaugural Youth In Tourism forum.

The programme is also expected to be held in Pulau Pinang, Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

Also present was the Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Zainuddin Abdul Wahab.