PBB Tamin chief denies his branch with Opposition

SELANGAU (Oct 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tamin chief Meyu @ Mew Bruang has refuted the notion that the party branch is in the Opposition camp.

In denying the allegation by some quarters, he said the branch was in fact recruiting new members to join PBB.

“We are taking members who don’t have a party instead of bringing in members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) who already have their own party to join PBB.

“So far, we have not ‘stolen’ members of other component parties but recruited those who are not members of any party or from opposition parties,” he stressed.

Meyu said this when speaking at the inauguration of two new sub-branches, PBB Ranting Sungai Melinau Selangau and PBB Ranting Dijih Tamin, at the PBB Selangau operations room here last Saturday.

His branch has also initiated a membership drive among those who had joined the opposition parties to return to PBB to strengthen the support for GPS, according to Meyu.

“Our action is to ‘reduce’ the members of the opposition parties in the Tamin state constituency, if possible we want there to be no opposition in the Selangau parliamentary constituency, so the GPS candidate can win without contest in the 15th general election,” he said.

Meyu also assured that the branch would give solid support to any GPS candidate picked to contest the Selangau parliamentary seat in GE15.

“We will work together to ensure win for the GPS candidate,” he stressed.

Meyu hopes that the candidate who is picked to represent GPS will be able to help the people of Selangau with impartiality and always be fair in providing services to the people.

Touching on the launch of the new sub-branches, the purpose was to expand further PBB’s wing in the Tamin state constituency, Meyu said.

It is also to facilitate the task of recruiting new members in their area, he added.

“With the establishment of the two sub-branches, all the PBB members feel quite happy because they have their own PBB branch, considering that their members are many and enough to open a branch,” he added.

At the launch of the two new sub-branches, Nyawin Judi and Rubaidi Rosli won unopposed respectively for the positions of head of the Dijih Tamin branch and head of the Sungai Melinau Selangau branch.

Both sub-branches now have a total of 150 new members, bringing the numbers of PBB members in the Tamin state constituency to more than 4,000.

Also present was the secretary of PBB Tamin branch Henry Tukang, Women PBB Tamin head Dami Dingon and its treasurer Tuai Rumah Rantai Aluk.