Premier: Aid for Sarawakian students to return, vote still under consideration

KUCHING (Oct 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has reiterated that the suggestion to assist out-of-state Sarawakian students to return home and vote in the 15th General Election (GE15) is still under consideration.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman stressed that this matter would have to be discussed with other GPS leaders and at the same time, comply with the law under the Election Offences Act.

“I want to clarify that [the proposed subsidy]was a request by one of the students (during the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak town hall session) whether the government would be giving them assistance to return home and vote.

“My reply was that we will consider it after I’ve discussed with leaders in GPS. We have to comply with the ‘election law’,” he told a press conference after officiating the Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) 2022 here on Tuesday.

He said such a proposal would have to be studied thoroughly.

“We have to study the implications. Whether it materialises or not, we are looking into it,” he added.

Abang Johari at the town hall session in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday said the Sarawak government would consider providing a special subsidy for young Sarawakian voters in the Peninsula to fly home and vote in GE15.

“All I know is about the dissolution (of Parliament), but we do not know when the polling date is.

“Nonetheless, we will consider it. I cannot give a specific answer. Let us discuss among the leaders first on how to provide assistance to anak-anak (young people) to come home and vote,” he was quoted as saying.