Premier: Sarawak steps up with sustainable water initiatives

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak aims to balance economic growth with a responsible approach towards the utilisation of natural resources and integration of climate adaptation and mitigation plans, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this approach prioritises sustainable use of land and ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs while preserving the health of their ecosystems.

“In line with sustainable development principles and commitments towards climate adaptation, various initatives will be implemented such as maintaining over 60 per cent forest and tree cover; establish an integrated watershed management policy to conserve and protect water resources; increasing urban green spaces; and prioritising green mobility solutions including developing fuel cell technology,” he said when officiating the Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (Biwwec) 2022 on Tuesday.

He said there were many factors contributing to the state of the present water supply systems issues, including inadequate treatment plant capacities, insufficient raw water sources, inefficient water treatment processes, inadequate treated water storages, aged pipelines, lack of interlinked networks, poor soil conditions and high non-revenue water amongst others.

He also said that the Sarawak government has introduced a water supply grid system spanning across the state to address these issues holistically and systematically.

“This is for the purpose of providing reliable, sustainable and resilient water supply to address the short term, medium term and long term demands towards the year 2070.

“An initial funding of RM4 billion is allocated for the implementation of the first phase of the programme that shall be in place by 2025,” he said.

He said that the state is also implementing the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply Programme (Sawas) to serve isolated communities with standalone treated water supply systems, which would have otherwise taken years to have access to clean water.

“The implementation of Sawas is one of the initiatives towards achieving 100 per cent water supply coverage by 2025 in Sarawak,” he added.

Abang Johari, in his keynote address, also said that sustainable water management by integrating digital solutions serves as an ideal strategy for maintaining future water resources that include increasing water supply and managing the way freshwater is used to sustain economic growth for current and future generations.

“With increasing complexity in water systems and management, there is growing potential and need to adopt transformative digital solutions.

“Digital technologies offer unlimited potential to transform water systems, helping utilities become more resilient, innovative, and efficient, and in turn, helping them build a stronger and more economically viable foundation for the future,” he said.

By exploiting the value of data, automation and artificial intelligence, this allows water utilities to extend water resources, reduce non-revenue water, expand infrastructure life cycles, provide the basis for financial security and more.

Later at the ceremony, Abang Johari witnessed the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysian Water Association (MWA) Sarawak Branch chairman Chang Kuet Shian, who is also Rural Water Supply Department director, and Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) Sarawak Branch chairman Datuk Janang Bungsu.

The MOU is for the collaboration and development of technical interchange through mutual assistance between MWA Sarawak and IEM Sarawak.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Ministers of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Advisor in the Premier’s Office Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.