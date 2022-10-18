Sabah will table anti-hopping bill after GE15

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): The state government will not bring forward the tabling of the anti-party hopping law which has been scheduled during the state assembly sitting next month, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“We hope to table it (the anti-hopping enactment) when the state assembly meets in November. It will be after the general election,” Hajiji told reporters after attending the 2022 Sabah Public Service Retirees Appreciation Ceremony here on Tuesday.

He said the passing of the bill would depend on the support from the opposition as any amendment to the state constitution requires two-thirds majority support in the state assembly.

On Aug 28, Hajiji was reported as saying that the Sabah Cabinet had agreed to table the bill at the state assembly after the Dewan Rakyat passed the constitutional amendment that prohibits Members of Parliament from switching parties on July 28 before it was also passed by the Senate on Aug 9.