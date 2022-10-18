Sagah: State govt determined to address dip in standards among the people starting at primary school level

MIRI (Oct 18): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) aims to improve the level of proficiency in English amongst both teachers and students through various teaching-learning settings or environments.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said this was because the state government was very concerned about the declining level of English language proficiency amongst Sarawakians.

“English as the international language of communication is also a language for science and technology, especially in fields such as computer science, and the bio-sciences such as genetics and medicine.

“If you want to learn or read about a new technology, most likely you need to do it in English. By mastering the English language, our children will be able to easily access any latest knowledge and new technologies,” he said when declaring open the Sarawak English Language Education Symposium (Seles) 2022 at Mega Hotel here yesterday.

Also present were MEITD permanent secretary Datu Kemeri Affandi, Sarawak Education Department deputy director (Learning Sector) Dr Les Met, Miri District Education Office deputy head (Learning Sector) Wong Kung Kui and British Council representative Kate Chodzko.

One of the efforts by the state government to increase the people’s proficiency in English was the implementation of teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics in English in primary schools, Sagah said.

He informed that Sarawak began the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English in 2020, starting with Primary 1 classes in all 1,048 government primary schools.

Besides that, he added, the state government through MEITD has invested over RM18 million to support the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English.

He further said the allocation includes the cost of printing new textbooks and student workbooks for Primary 1, 2 and 3; providing teachers’ guide books for Science and Mathematics and additional teaching-learning resources such as National Geographic learning classroom sets; as well as organising student-centric activities focusing on Science, Mathematics and English at school level.

In addition to that, he said the state government also implemented initiatives on the provision of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) to all teachers teaching Science and Mathematics including non-option teachers.

So far, more than 8,000 Science and Mathematics teachers have attended the CPD programme since 2019, Sagah said.

“The roles of English-proficient teachers are important in order to ensure quality education is delivered to our students. Therefore, there is a need to have continuous professional development (CPD) through upskilling courses which include Seles.”

A total of 120 teachers from northern Sarawak took part in Seles 2022, themed ‘Beyond Recovery Towards Opportunity’.

The participants represented eight education district offices (PPD) – PPD Bintulu, PPD Miri, PPD Baram, PPD Lawas, PPD Tatau/Sebauh, PPD Subis, PPD Belaga and PPD Limbang.