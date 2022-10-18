Sarawak to have own water authority next year, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak would have its own water authority sometime next year, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

According to him, the planned Sarawak Water Authority would regulate the quality and volume of water, which at the moment is not really regulated.

“We have to improve (on that),” he told reporters when met at the Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) at a hotel here yesterday.

However, Dr Hazland did not specify exactly when the water authority would be set up.

He did highlight the need for Sarawak to have its own water authority because while there were not many issues regarding water wastage, there were those affecting the quality and availability of water.

On the lack of quality, he previously, the upstream activities such as logging were among the contributing factors.

“That was before, but since Tok Nan (former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem)’s time, we have stopped issuing new logging licences and we have stopped opening up new (oil palm) plantations.

“That’s the most important strategy to increase the volume of water and increase the quality of water in Sarawak,” he said.

On the three-day BIWWEC, Dr Hazland expressed his satisfaction with the event so far, saying that ‘prevention is better than cure, especially where climate change is concerned’.

“Sarawak is blessed by its nature resources with lots of rain, rivers, sunshine and forests, and

being outside the ‘Ring of Fire’, as well as (having) a very stable government with visionary futuristic leadership.

“That is the package we need. Not only we can mitigate or combat climate change, along the way we can monetise our natural resources, which have never been monetised before.”

At the event, Dr Hazland took part in a panel session on ‘Climate Change, Environmental Management Affecting Water Sustainability’.

Later, he witnessed the handing-over of the Sirim Eco-Label Product Certification Licence to Weida Group at the exhibition area.