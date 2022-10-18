Sarawak’s visitor arrival target of 1.2 million for 2022 within reach, says minister

KUCHING (Oct 18): Sarawak is on track to achieve this year’s target of 1.2 million in visitor arrivals, judging from the number recorded throughout the first nine months.

In stating this, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said 1.141 million arrivals were recorded between January and September this year, which had also generated RM2.72 billion in tourism receipts.

In comparison, he said Sarawak recorded RM213.98 million in revenue throughout the same period last year.

“I think we should be able to surpass our target by this month,” he told the press after officiating at Business Events Sarawak’s Tribal Gathering Kuching 2022 programme in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Zooming in on foreign tourist arrivals, Abdul Karim said the number recorded between January and September this year was 313,100, versus 15,532 registered in the same period last year.

Adding on, the minister expressed hope for the momentum to continue until early next year upon the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

“Now, the hotels around the city would achieve near full capacity every weekend.”

Abdul Karim also noted the huge jump in applications from Singaporeans for the Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home programme, which came with many attractive tourism products.

“Of course, nothing beats Sarawak when it comes to music tourism.

“We got so many music festivals including the Rainforest World Music Festival, Borneo Tribal Music Festival, Borneo Jazz Festival and Kuching Jazz Festival at the end of this month.”

Upcoming tourist-drawing events would include Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta and the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023.