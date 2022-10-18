SE Asia’s largest wholesale mall keen on POIC

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Sabah’s east coast is drawing wider interest among investors who recognise its potential as an access point to the market and resources of the rich East Asean territories.

The latest potential suitor is Peninsula-based GM Klang which operates the GM Klang Wholesale City in Selangor reputed to be the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. It is also a certified entry in the Malaysian Book of Records.

Led by managing director Dato’ Lim Seng Hock, the eight-person GM Klang delegation visited POIC Lahad Datu where it is contemplating a major distribution depot to capture markets in BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area).

The group was accompanied by SME Sabah founding president, Datuk Professor Foo Ngee Kee.

Established in 2009 and with over 1,000 stores on its premises trading in a wide range of goods, GM Klang has established itself as a national centre for product sourcing.

Lim, who met with Lahad Datu entrepreneurs and POIC Sabah officials, said the port facilities at POIC Lahad Datu and its strategical location within BIMP-EAGA are convincing points for his company to look at the potential market of 70 million.

Meanwhile, POIC Sabah chief executive officer, Datuk Fredian Gan welcomed GM Klang’s interest in POIC Lahad Datu and foresees increased cargo flow through its port.

“We look forward to the prospects of having an established and reputed Malaysian company to make us an international sourcing centre.”

Also present at the meeting were POIC Sabah’s head of marketing and sales, Rose Pun.

POIC Lahad Datu is developed by POIC Sabah, a state-owned company. The company has unveiled plans to leverage its prime location in BIMP-EAGA as well as the Lombok-Makassar shipping lane to turn POIC Lahad Datu and the wider east coast of Sabah into a logistics hub of BIMP-EAGA.

POIC Sabah looks to attract investors not just in logistics operations and service providers, but also overseas factories looking to amalgamate resources such as seaweed, minerals, pal oil, marine produce or set up processing or packaging plants.