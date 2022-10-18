So be it if PBRS, BN want to go solo – Star

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 18): Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Star Sabah) says it is fully prepared to contest in the general election even if it has to clash with the state Barisan Nasional (BN).

Its assistant secretary-general Rizal Johari, said Star Sabah is always aware that whenever it enters the election ring, it is fighting for no one else other than the rights of Sabah and Sabahans.

“If the PBRS and BN want to go solo in this general election, then so be it. Star Sabah is always prepared to contest because we have always been true to our struggle in fighting for the rights of our state and our people,” he said.

Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) President Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, in a statement on Saturday, urged the Sabah BN to go solo in the state. He believed the BN-GRS alliance in Sabah would only give an advantage to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said almost 100 per cent of PBRS divisions and grassroots members were against an electoral pact between the BN and GRS, which is led by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who heads the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Sabah.

He said this despite Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin assuring there would be no clash with GRS as the sharing of seats would be on a 50:50 basis.

PBRS Youth chief Dr Edwin Laimin and the party’s Batu Sapi coordinator Mohd Fazil Ajak have lent support to their president’s call.

According to Rizal, should the state BN decides to go solo, there would be no love lost between them.

“We will respect whatever the decision will be. As a local party in the GRS, Star Sabah continues our struggle to fulfill the true aspirations of all Sabahans.

“We also respect PBRS’ call. But if the GRS wins, we will support whichever bloc that will form the next government for the sake of Sabahans,” he said.

However, Rizal stressed that this does not mean the GRS Sabah Government will blindly bow to anyone.

“People vote for us because they know what we stand and fight for. They also know that our president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has always been consistent in his political struggle. His opponents can criticise him all they want but the people know that at the core, he always fights for you and me and our future generation,” he said.

He said it is important for people to be clear about any political party’s true agenda and not allow themselves be influenced merely by sentiments.

“Any party can claim to be a local party and that it is fighting for the rights of Sabah and Sabahans. Spend some time to check their track record because talk is always cheap,” he advised.

On this note, Rizal said Star Sabah wants to contest in five parliamentary seats in the general election.

“I believe it’s a fair request because we are a local Sabah party and we are the voice of the people especially in the interior areas of Sabah in parliament,” he added.