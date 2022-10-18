S’wak govt contributes another RM1.5 mln for temple construction in Muara Tebas

KUCHING (Oct 18): The Sarawak government has contributed another RM1.5 million for the construction of a ‘Mazu’ temple in the compound of the Ching San Yen temple at Kampung Muara Tebas here, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said this was in addition to the same amount contributed by the state government during an earth-breaking ceremony of the temple previously.

The total construction cost of the ‘Mazu’ temple is about RM5 million.

“The setting up of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is the brainchild of late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem to assist non-Islamic houses of worship, including covering their construction costs,” he said during at a simple mock cheque presentation ceremony at the site this morning.

Dr Sim added that under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the state agency has been allocated over RM55 million to fund the construction costs of non-Islamic houses of worship statewide.

Kuching Hokkien Association president Dato Richard Wee, who was present at the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to the state government for playing an instrumental role in the construction of the ‘Mazu’ temple.

“Our association will also actively organise fundraising activities and if we are unable raise the remaining sum of funds needed to cover the construction cost, we will request for assistance from the state government again,” said Wee.

As Chinese temples are located in various places across the state, he said Unifor has also suggested for a federation of Chinese temples to be set up.

“It is currently at the registration stage,” he added.