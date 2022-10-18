Uggah: Repair works on Kejapil-Beraya Road to complete next week

MIRI (Oct 18): The repair works on a section of Beraya-Kejapil Road in Bakam, which collapsed on Oct 9, should reach completion by next week.

This was stated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, adding that in the meantime, a temporary path passable to motorcycles is being constructed by the Public Works Department (JKR) to facilitate the accessibility for the people from the three villages that are cut off due to the incident.

He also said JKR had identified the cause of the slope failure, which was pressure from water build-up after prolonged rainfall.

“I hope it (repair works) could reach completion within 10 days,” said Uggah when met during a visit to a villager of Kampung Terahad, whose house was adversely affected by soil erosion.

Accompanying the Deputy Premier were Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and

Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat, Sibuti incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni and JKR Sarawak director Richard Tajan.

In his remarks, Ripin was grateful that Uggah and JKR officials had gone to the ground to inspect the site where the landslide struck, which had affected the people of the villages along the stretch, namely Kampung Kejapil, Kampung Butir and Kampung Beraya.

“This road is an important road link serving those commuting from and to SMK Luar Bandar, Bakong and Miri city.

“Notably, the Pan Borneo Highway works on the section between the junction of Bekenu Road and the city are still on-going.

“All those heading to Bukit Peninjau, Lapok and Telang Usan are using this road as a shortcut,” he added.

Later, Uggah handed over RM5,000 in cash aid to house owner Jaki Lilit of Kampung Terahad, whose house was adversely affected by the erosion, following heavy rainfall that had been going on over the past one week.