Covid-19: 145 cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): Sabah recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 40 per cent reported in the city centre.

One fatality was reported in Putatan.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Sabah also reported 7.64 per cent positivity rate.

“Sabah continued the trend of increasing daily cases by recording 145 new cases, 12 cases higher than the previous day.

“The increase is due to an increase in the positivity rate from 6.95 to 7.64 per cent, although the number of test samples is slightly lower than yesterday’s total.

“Kota Kinabalu continues to be the highest contributor of new cases in Sabah with 58 cases or 40 per cent of the total cases in Sabah,” he said.

Five districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu 13, Tuaran 12, Lahad Datu 11 and Tawau 10.

Ten districts recorded zero cases namely Beaufort, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Pitas, Putatan, Tambunan, Telupid and Tongod.

All the cases recorded on Wednesday are in Categories 1 and 2.