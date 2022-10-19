Abd Karim: Normal practice to discuss government’s formation after polls

KUCHING (Oct 19): The coming together of political parties after a general election to form a government is a positive development for the country, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this was a normal practice in other countries, unlike in Malaysia where the government, particularly under Barisan Nasional, was predetermined.

“In other countries, parties go through the election first and only after the election, then they will decide on who will become leader of the nation,” he told reporters here.

Abdul Karim was asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement that Barisan Nasional will ‘merge’ with other parties if it is unable to secure a simple majority in parliament to form the new government after the 15th general election.

Abdul Karim said the formation of the government after the polls was fair for the people because it would be dependent on the number of seats that any party or coalition could win.

“We have a better scenario this time because after the election we can form which coalition would be the best for the people,” he said.

Two coalitions are rumoured to be vying for GPS’s support after the next parliamentary election namely BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN). The state coalition is facing the polls independently.

Abdul Karim said GPS can work with almost any coalition that wins the most seats after the election but it will never work with Pakatan Harapan.

“GPS is close to BN and GPS is also close to PN. In the past GPS and the coalitions have jointly formed the government (after the fall of the PH-led government in 2020),” he said.

Commenting on the next parliamentary election, Abdul Karim is confident that GPS will score a huge win, and will strive to make the next federal government a stable one.

“Because it is quite difficult for one party to establish a government after the next parliamentary election, there is a need for it to be established through a combination of several parties and GPS will play a big role in the establishment of the new government,” he said.

Before speaking to reporters, Abdul Karim had officiated the inauguration of the Youth and Entrepreneurs Kitchen in conjunction with the 2022 Youth Day Celebration at the Dataran Perayaan here.

Also present were Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Dr Ripin Lamat, the ministry’s permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.