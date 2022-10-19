Asfia drums up support for GPS in Mas Gading

BAU (Oct 19): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) permanent chairman Tan Sri Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar has thrown his support behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) machinery in Mas Gading to win the seat by a handsome margin in this 15th General Election (GE15).

He believes GPS can win big in this Bidayuh majority constituency since GPS had won convincingly in Opar and Tasik Biru, the two state seats under Mas Gading, in the 12th State Election on Dec 18 last year.

He said it is timely for Mas Gading to be ‘returned’ to GPS in order for the constituency to enjoy greater development as the constituents there were at the losing end after being represented by the opposition party since 2018.

“We want birds of the same feather and same colour to fly, If the bird is not of the same colour and same feather, then the constituency will suffer losses due to conflict between the MP and the ADUNs (assemblymen). We want the three of them in Mas Gading to be the same (feathers and colours).

“Sarawak is now riding a wave of development, don’t let anything come in the way,” he said to reporters after officiating at a leaders-meet-the-people session for Mas Gading at the Bau Civic Centre today.

Asfia, who is also State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker, said he was invited by Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang to kickstart the GPS campaign in Mas Gading through this event.

Also present was Lidang Disen, who has been named by GPS component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) as the party candidate for Mas Gading.

Asfia believes the voting trend will be different in Mas Gading in this GE15 compared to GE14 in 2018.

“Not only we expect to win, we want to win big in this Bidayuh heartland. This time, the battle will be different.

“It is because the people already know they had voted in not just a Peninsula-based party but an opposition party which cannot bring any development to them.

“The two assemblymen are from GPS, both had won big in the state election, so this I believe will be reflected in the GE15,” he said.

To a question, he said the Mas Gading constituents had suffered many losses since the seat fell to the opposition in 2018.

“If I make a list, even I do this (while stretching his hands) it will not be long enough. There are so many losses and the effects of the losses are felt now,” he said.

On Lidang’s nomination as GPS candidate, he said this can only be decided and announced formally by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is GPS chairman.

“Let the Premier announce the name. We go by protocol. But the grassroots and the two ADUNs have decided and they will present it to the Premier.

“I am in no position to announce. Let the Premier himself have the honour to announce the candidate for P192 Mas Gading,” he said.

Lidang, a 47-year-old businessman and civil engineer, was named by PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as candidate for Mas Gading during the launch of GPS operations room on Sept 18.

Mas Gading was won by Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party (DAP) in 2018.

Mordi, a former journalist, has been named by DAP to defend the seat in this GE15.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has named a businessman Sim Min Leong as its candidate in Mas Gading, making it a potential three-cornered fight for the seat.