Chong, Dr Yii, Mordi buy nomination forms at EC office in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 19): Three Democratic Action Party (DAP) incumbents have purchased nomination forms at the state Election Commission (EC) office at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here this morning.

The three were Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin), Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching) and Mordi Bimol (Mas Gading).

Besides purchasing nomination forms, they purchased the maps of the parliamentary and state constituencies from the state EC office.

When asked if the three of them will be defending their respective seat, Chong said: “There will be announcements made on the finalised candidates. Nevertheless, we are ready.”

During an event last night, Chong told reporters that the finalised candidates will be announced in Sibu on Oct 22 and Kuching on Oct 23.

Besides Chong, Dr Yii and Mordi, the other DAP incumbents in Sarawak are Alice Lau (Lanang), Oscar Ling (Sibu) and Wong Ling Biu (Sarikei).

In addition to the six seats, he said the party will also be fielding candidates in Serian and Bintulu.

He had also said all candidates had been notified of their selection before Parliament was dissolved.