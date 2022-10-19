DAP man denies urban Chinese voting GPS at expense of opposition

KUCHING (Oct 19): Michael Kong, the special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, has denied that the outcome of the state election last year showing that urban Chinese voters have embraced Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) at the expense of the opposition.

Testifying in the defamation suit brought against him by Dato Richard Wee, Kong said GPS did not make any gains in terms of votes in urban seats if they were to look at the result of the state election last year.

“Instead it was a split of votes among the opposition parties which allowed GPS to win handsomely,” he said.

Wee’s counsel, Shankar proceeded to ask Kong if he could honestly agree that GPS won 76 out of the 82 seats in the state election last year.

Kong agreed and said GPS did win 76 seats out of the 82 but that did not reflect the change of voting pattern or inclination in favour of GPS by the Chinese community.

Shankar then put it to Kong if he agreed that there are large Chinese community in Limbang, Lawas, Miri, Bintulu, Sibu, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Serian, Kuching and even as far as Lundu and even the interiors in Kapit and Belaga.

“There are Chinese communities in all those areas but in some of those areas mentioned, the Chinese community does not constitute the majority,” said Kong.

Shankar further asked Kong whether he agreed that DAP did not win any seats in the northern region and even in the central region of Sarawak except for two seats in Kuching – Padungan and Pending.

Kong agreed and added that the breakdown of the election results for the Chinese urban seats in Sarawak showed that GPS did not increase their Chinese votes at the expense of the opposition.

“Instead, it was clear that the opposition votes among the Chinese community was split between the numerous opposition parties.

“For example, in Kota Sentosa where I stood as a candidate, there were four opposition parties fighting against a candidate from GPS,” added Kong.

Wee is suing Kong over a statement posted by him (Kong) on his Facebook page on July 21, 2020 which contained an alleged defamatory element against Wee.

Wee is seeking general damages, exemplary damages for libel and malicious falsehood, and an injunction to restrain the defendant from publishing, causing to be published, circulating, and distributing the said post.

Assisting Shankar are lawyers Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Kong is represented by counsel Chong Chieng Jen and assisted by lawyer Sim Kiat Leng.

The case is being heard before High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

The hearing will continue tomorrow.