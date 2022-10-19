Dr Sim: Multiple SUPP potential candidates on list submitted to Abg Jo

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has submitted the names of multiple potential candidates for constituencies to Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The SUPP president said he was unable to disclose details as only Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, has the authority to issue the endorsement letter to those contesting on the coalition’s ticket.

“As the Premier already said yesterday, we are close to finalising. The Premier will call everyone after we know when nomination day is.

“For now, there are too many candidates and we don’t know which one is to be the chosen candidate.

“Of course, I’m very happy to be in this situation. But as far as I’m concerned, I also worry because when we are in this situation, the biggest enemy worry is internal,” he told reporters today after officiating at the state-level World Counselling Day here.

He was responding to questions on the possibility of seat swapping for the party.

According to Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, GPS is expected to be a stabilising factor amid the power struggles and shifting alliances in the peninsula during the upcoming general election.

“This election is extraordinary because for the first time in 59 years, we have an unprecedented opportunity.

“Mainly because the political parties’ situation in West Malaysia is so chaotic now, not like before. At this point of time, no party is dominant. GPS, since we left Barisan Nasional (BN) in 2018, we have been politically independent. We keep on repeating where we are not in alliance with anyone,” he said.

According to him, the situation after the election would also likely be chaotic.

“So, it is important for Sarawak to win the election to form a stable government. Otherwise, we might see the same situation of having three prime ministers in five years. Malaysia cannot afford that. We Malaysians and Sarawakians will suffer,” he said.

On constituencies he considered as ‘hot seats’, he replied that all SUPP’s traditional areas came under that category.

“If you go to Miri, it is a hot seat and so is Sibu,” he added.

During the 2018 parliamentary election, SUPP, which was then under the Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak coalition, contested in Stampin, Bandar Kuching, Sarikei, Lanang, Sibu, Miri, and Serian.

The party lost all but the Serian seat, which was won by incumbent Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.