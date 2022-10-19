Dr Yii optimistic of young Malaysians wanting to vote for good policies

KUCHING (Oct 19): Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii believes that the young people of Malaysia will vote for the good of the country.

In highlighting this point, he says at the end of the day, the youths are hoping for good policies that would grant them economic and environmental security, equitable education, and more importantly, job opportunities.

“All these and the fundamentals of good governance are the core of what Pakatan Harapan (PH) is fighting for,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said even in 22 months, the PH administration had put in place many major institutional reforms and good governance policies, which had been recognised internationally including the massive ranking improvement in the ‘Corruption Perception Index’, the ‘Freedom of Media Index’, the ‘Democratic Index’ and many more.

“That would have set the foundation for a stronger and cleaner Malaysia, which is important in attracting investments and enhancing investors’ confidence in our governance.

“Imagine if we were given the full five years – how much more could have been done to correct the mismanagement caused by Barisan Nasional (BN) and set our country in the right direction,” he said.

Dr Yii pointed out that the BN, and Umno in particular, had been constantly harping on PH’s unfulfilled promises in 22 months, when they themselves had broken so many of their promises over the past 60 years.

In response to Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil’s statement about youths voters going to support BN because they did not like ‘liars or party-hoppers’, Dr Yii commented: “I would like to remind him (Isham), BN and Umno to maybe look in the mirror, as they themselves (are) the cause behind many of the systemic and institutional problems in our country, on top of them empowering and enforcing ‘frogs’ (party-hoppers) into position of power during the Sheraton Move,” said Dr Yii.