Fatimah: Breast cancer awareness among S’wakians lacking

KUCHING (Oct 19): There is still a lack of awareness about breast cancer among Sarawakians based on statistics from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Radiotherapy Unit which shows that 40 per cent of cases reported in 2019 were at stages 3 and 4.

In a statement yesterday, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said 398 cases were reported in Sarawak in 2019.

“Of these, 17 per cent were at stage 1, 40 per cent at stage 2 and 40 per cent at stages 3 and 4. These figures reflect the lack of awareness about breast cancer among Sarawakians.

“Although there is no way to prevent breast cancer, it can be cured with early detection and prompt treatment. Breast cancer at stage 1 can be cured within 10 years with a survival rate of more than 80 per cent. However, the condition deteriorates faster in stages 3 and 4,” she said.

Fatimah said to avoid late detection of cancer and to have a better chance of recovery, people should do screening tests and recognise the early signs and symptoms of cancer.

“Various services are provided by the government throughout the country for free. Cancer screening services are also available at private facilities with a certain fee,” she added.

To create awareness among the public in addition to educating and supporting those suffering from breast cancer, various activities have been planned and implemented this month, not only in Kuching but around the world.

Among activities that have been carried out was a Pink Charity Run 2022 organised by the SGH Breast and Endocrine Surgery Unit on Oct 16.

The run managed to gather about 400 participants, with 60 per cent comprising SGH staff and breast cancer sufferers and former patients, while 40 per cent were members of the public who equally support SGH’s efforts in raising breast cancer-related awareness among the general public.