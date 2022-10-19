Henry: Mas Gading loses a lot under opposition

BAU (Oct 19): Mas Gading parliamentary constituency lost a lot in terms of development funds ever since it fell to the opposition in 2018, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He said there was not much development in the constituency even during Pakatan Harapan’s 22 months’ reign as the federal government although the seat was then represented by PH component Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“We have lost a lot of allocations for the seat, which could have been channeled to us if the MP were from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Even though assemblypersons here also receive development funds, it is not enough to cover such a vast rural area with many villages and increasing population and demands for physical infrastructure and utilities, including internet,” he said at a Mas Gading leaders-meet-the-people session at Bau Civic Centre today.

It was officiated by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, said rural development did not seem to be the main agenda of Peninsula-based opposition parties.

He said the people here had been seeking help from GPS assemblymen to solve issues affecting them instead of going to the incumbent MP.

He also cited the long-delayed Selampit Bridge as another example of no follow-up meetings and actions to get the project moving despite it already being approved by the government.

“Fortunately the new Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang from GPS went to the ground to solve the problem.

“We want a people’s elected representative who goes to the ground regularly to find out issues and solve them, and not an elected representative who went missing after winning and only appears when election is near,” added Henry, also a vice president of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Asfia, who also spoke, believed that voters’ mood is moving towards supporting GPS due to the benefits enjoyed by Sarawak since the coalition broke away from Barisan Nasional in 2018.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) permanent chairman believed GPS would not only recapture Mas Gading but also win it by a big majority.

He also said Peninsula-based parties would not be able to make inroads in Sarawak like it did in the 14th general election in 2018, with many of its elected representatives and leaders already left to join local parties or become independent.

He said that Puncak Borneo incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin, who recently joined PBB, had said in a PBB meeting that he made a mistake being in PKR.

“Let us get GPS to win many seats in the GE15 so that Sarawak will have a bigger voice in Parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang said the session was held as a show of solidarity from GPS components namely PDP, PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to win Mas Gading.

“We are serious to recapture Mas Gading,” added Billy, who is from SUPP.

He said the four components are working together to canvass support for the GPS candidate, including by engaging with new and young voters who will vote for the first time following the implementation of Undi18.

Despite that, he said GPS leaders and supporters would not underestimate the strength of the opposition who have their own support base and style of politics.

Three political secretaries to the premier John Nyigor, Charles Chad Nissom and Niponi Undek, veteran politicians Datuk Peter Nansian and Datuk Wilfred Nissom, as well as councillors and community leaders in Mas Gading were also present at the event.