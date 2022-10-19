JPJ Sibu accused of turning away appropriately dressed clients, asked to reassess policy

SIBU (Oct 19): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sibu has been accused of turning away clients although their attire should have passed the dress code set.

Former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said she recently received complaints that the department security personnel told clients to change into long pants and long-sleeved tops before being allowed entry.

According to her, two complainants were professionals in relatively senior posts.

“Both were wearing their normal professional dress with short sleeves and skirts, which reached down to below their knees. Both were stopped at the main door and were told to go home to change their attire,” Chang said in a statement today.

She said one of the ladies called her immediately after being told by the security guard that her outfit was inappropriate, in spite of the fact that it was normal office attire with short sleeves, which fully covered her upper arms and a skirt which was below knee length.

“The lady had said that she felt so humiliated after she was publicly refused entry in front of so many other customers, who were mostly men at that time, on the reason that she was not dressed appropriately,” Chang related.

She said another complainant was a young man who took the day off from work to go to JPJ.

“He wore presentable three-quarter length shorts and was refused entry and told to go back to change into long pants,” she said.

While it is understood that JPJ has its dress code guidelines, Chang said the guidelines should at most serve as a request for clients to follow.

She said all public service offices or departments are public premises which every citizen has the right to enter to access government services.

“Furthermore, it has to be known that to demand for people to be dressed in a certain way before being allowed access to government services is an infringement of a person’s right to freedom of expression as provided under the Federal Constitution,” she said.

She stressed there should be no discrimination of services to the people by government offices simply because of their personal dress code.

“As long as a person is dressed decently and not immorally and whether he or she is wearing shoes or slippers, he or she should not be denied the government services which he or she is entitled to,” she stated.

When contacted, JPJ Sibu public relations officer Clive Alan confirmed that the department does have a dress code to enter the premises.

He said the dress code is displayed at the entrance of the JPJ office.

He suggested the public refer to the JPJ Facebook page to check the dress code before visiting the office.

An infographic from the department showed that attire considered inappropriate included torn pants, shorts, pants or skirts above the knee, slippers, and sleeveless tops.

According to the infographic, attire considered appropriate included short-sleeved tops and dresses or skirts that cover the knees.