KTS Trading holds STIHL dealers meeting in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 19): After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd successfully conducted its East Malaysia STIHL dealers meeting here from Oct 17 to 20.

According to KTS Trading Sdn Bhd General Manager Augustine Ling Siew Hing (Light Machinery Department), 30 dealers from Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam have been invited to the four-day program which will culminate in an award presentation dinner on Wednesday night.

“During the meeting we discussed issues pertaining to STIHL’s business and future market trends.

Today, we have a two-hour demonstration session of the latest equipment for the participants. They will have a hands-on session with the new equipment and machinery,” he said.

Ling when met at the demonstration on Wednesday, said the equipment included the four stroke water pump WP300, the four stroke cultivator MH610 as well as the 40cc straight shaft and backpack grass cutterFS/FR230, FS3001 among others.

He pointed out that in recent years, the Government has actively promoted various modern farming strategies and provided various subsidies to encourage participation in agricultural activities nationwide.

“By introducing STIHL’s high-end and high-quality machinery to the market at an affordable price, we are responding to the government’s appeal for more participation in the agriculture sector. We hope that the use of STIHL machinery will help farmers to increase their crop productivity and in turn increasing their income as well as alleviate the food shortage crisis in the country,” said Ling.

He added that other than the range of agricultural machinery, during the meeting, STIHL also introduced a variety of lithium-ion battery products such as the battery vacuum cleaner SEA 20, battery pruner GTA 26, battery shrub shredder HAS 26 and battery grass trimmer FSA 60R.

STIHL, he said, has continuously launched a variety of lithium battery gardening tools and is expanding the market of lithium battery power tools in South East Asia at an affordable price.