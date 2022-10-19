Kuching’s Jln Main Bazaar to close from Oct 20 for Sarawak Regatta

KUCHING (Oct 19): Jalan Main Bazaar will be closed to traffic starting at 12am from Oct 20 to Nov 7 in preparation for the Sarawak Regatta – Kuching Waterfront Festival 2022.

The district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said road users are advised to plan their routes accordingly during the affected period.

“The road will be closed to make way for the construction of festival tents which will be set-up along the road,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the festival will start off on Oct 28 to Nov 6.

Besides the regatta, the festival will include other side activities such as the Sarawak Craft, Sarawak Kitchen and the Gendang festival.

“We are also advising the public to not park their vehicle along Jalan Main Bazaar and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg to ensure smooth traffic flow in the area,” he added.

Further information can be obtained by calling the district’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement unit at 082-259900.