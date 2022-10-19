Larry Sng says will defend Julau seat in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 19): Former Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng today said he will definitely be contesting in Julau in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

He said he wants to defend the seat so he can continue assisting the people of Julau since he was elected as an Independent candidate in the 2018 general election.

“I am now a resident of and a registered voter in Julau,” he wrote in Iban in a Facebook page.

Sng, who is from Kapit, defeated Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Datuk Joseph Salang Gadum, who was then the Julau incumbent, in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

He later joined PKR and was appointed the state PKR chairman, taking over from Ba Kelalan state assemblyman Baru Bian who left the party in early 2020.

Sng then left PKR to form PBM, of which he was its founding president.

PBM is now led by caretaker minister of plantation industries and commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

It is unclear what Sng’s position in PBM is now. – Malay Mail