List of SUPP candidates finalised, says Ting

KUCHING (Oct 19): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has already finalised the list of candidates for the seven parliamentary seats traditionally contested by the party, said its secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting.

“On our side, yes. Our party president will forward to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman,” he told reporters after officiating at an event yesterday.

He, however, kept mum when asked if the list includes current members of the state cabinet and state assemblymen from the party.

“That one you have to wait. We leave it to the party president and the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who is GPS chairman to announce,” he added.

He nonetheless pointed out that party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had mentioned previously that ADUNs (state assemblymen) are not encouraged to contest for parliamentary seats.

Ting also just smiled when asked to comment on party branches publicly announcing their respective potential candidates for some of the seats.

“The party has its own committee (with regards to finalising the candidates),” he said.

Of late, there have been news reports of SUPP branches naming their proposed candidates for seats traditionally contested by the party.

For Stampin, there are talks of Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier, being proposed to again contest the seat although SUPP branches there have recommended their own respective candidates with Dr Sim not among them.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang has been recommended by SUPP Batu Kitang, while SUPP Batu Kawah recommended the party’s former youth chief Tan Kai.

SUPP Stakan, on the other hand, recommended its branch chairman Dato Sim Khiang Chiok while SUPP Kota Sentosa recommended its women chief Kristy Chung.

Elsewhere, SUPP Nangka proposed Daniel Sng as candidate for Sibu while SUPP Bukit Assek proposed its treasurer Raymond Tiong as candidate for Lanang.

SUPP is expected to field candidates for GPS in Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri this 15th General Election.