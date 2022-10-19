Longhouse folk in high-risk areas urged to be alert of surroundings during monsoon season

BINTULU (Oct 19): The longhouse residents living in high-risk areas, especially those in landslide and flood-prone areas have been advised to be more alert of their surroundings especially during this monsoon season.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad in giving the advice said it is very important for the residents to be prepared and be more careful to avoid any untoward incident from happening.

He said this following a landslide incident that occurred at Rumah Japang, Sungai Seputih Kelawit KM15 Jalan Tatau-Sibu in Tatau yesterday.

The longhouse chief Japang Ahkow went to the Bomba station by himself to report about the incident at 3.51pm.

Wan Kamarudin said after receiving the report, a team of Bomba personnel were deployed to the location to inspect the damage caused by the landslide.

He said when the team arrived, they discovered that the landslide had occurred at the kitchen area at one of the units of the longhouse following a continuous rain this week.

Wan Kamarudin said no evacuation was needed so far.