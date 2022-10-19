Man escapes unhurt after car catches fire in Miri

MIRI (Oct 19): A 32-year-old man escaped unhurt after his car caught fire along Jalan Riam Tech here in the wee hours today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of eight firefighters from the Lopeng station was deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident around 4.30am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a car which was parked near a cemetery. The car was seriously damaged by the fire,” it added.

Ahmad Nizam said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 4.50am and the flames were extinguished several minutes later.

The operation ended at 4.54am.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

In a separate incident, Ahmad Nizal said another team of firefighters from Miri Central fire station was deployed to Jalan Miri-Bintulu after being notified of an oil spill on the road near the traffic lights in front of the Miri traffic police station at 2.16am.

“The operation commander reported that the oil spill was a result of an accident. The firefighters then covered the affected area with soil until the road condition was found to be completely safe,” he added.

The firefighters ended their operation around 3am.