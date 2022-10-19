Man in Kuching fined for hitting Chinese national with golf club

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 38-year-old man RM1,500 in default two months’ jail for hitting a Chinese national.

Jonathan Fu Won Yen pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Fu committed the offence in a ceramic exhibition shop at Muara Tebas Land District, Jalan Stutong Baru here around 10.30am on Oct 9, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was working at the premises when he was approached by three men pretending to buy something from the shop.

The victim realised that Fu had taken an emerald bracelet and confronted him.

Fu then exited the premises but returned to the shop with a golf club, which he aimed at the victim’s head but missed and ended up hitting the foreign worker’s left hand.

He also broke some vases at the premises.

Following a police report, he was arrested on Oct 14.

The investigation revealed that the victim suffered injuries and bruises on his left hand.

In a separate Magistrates’ Court room, Fu was fined RM4,000 in default six months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to breaking six vases costing RM7,500 at the same time and place.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Fu under Section 427 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the first case, while Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad handled the second case.

Fu was unrepresented by legal counsel.