MetMalaysia continues advisory on Typhoon Nesat for Kudat

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe tropical storm advisory on Typhoon Nesat, which is now located approximately 1,353 kilometres (km) northwest of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the typhoon was located about 140 km Southeast of Hainan, China.

The department also said that based on observation at 11 am, the typhoon was moving west at a speed of 15 km per hour (km/h) and could reach a maximum speed of 102 km/h.

This condition may continue to cause strong winds and rough seas over the waters off South China Sea, it added. – Bernama