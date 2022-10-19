Minister: Sarawak aims to reduce Non-Revenue Water to 25 pct

KUCHING (Oct 19): One of the goals for the water industry in Sarawak in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is to reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW) to 25 per cent, said Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He noted that some areas face the issues of NRW that could be caused by problems with the existing metering system or aging distribution pipes, and he believes these are problems that need to be solved in the near future.

“A rate of 25 per cent is still high. When we attended the International Water Association Conference in Copenhagen recently, Tokyo Municipality shared that they have NRW of only three per cent, which is among the best in the world.

“If we could achieve our goal to reduce to 25 per cent, most of us would be happy, especially those in the water industry here,” he said in his closing speech at the Borneo International Water and Wastewater Exhibition and Conference (BIWWEC) 2022 today.

Julaihi said even with the smart metering system in place and getting aging distribution pipes replaced, another factor that plays an important role to reduce NRW is the attitude of the public at large.

“We have to educate our people so that they will realise the value of water. This is something we will handle, on how we should best educate the public on the importance of preserving water,” he added.

He also highlighted other PCDS 2030 goals relevant to the water industry, including achieving 100 per cent coverage of water supply by 2030.

He said the Sarawak government is working towards its goal to achieve full coverage of clean water for the whole of Sarawak.

“As of the second quarter of 2022, our overall water supply coverage is at 83.7 per cent, with rural supply at 67.2 per cent coverage and 99 per cent coverage for urban areas.

“The Sarawak government has implemented various programmes in order to achieve this goal, which includes the State Water Grid enhancement that addresses water-stressed areas while increasing water supply coverage and off-grid Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (SAWAS) programme for inaccessible remote rural areas,” he said.

Julaihi also said that besides looking at providing treated water through the grid system the government is also looking at providing raw water intake.

“We have to see how we could best provide raw water intake because raw water intake definitely determines our supply of treated water in the near future.

“Hopefully, we will be able to implement our grid system fully in Sarawak. We believe this will be the long-term solution for Sarawak in terms of water supply,” he said.

Other PCDS 2030 goals include reducing water consumption to 165 litres per capita per day, and to have a 20 per cent water reserve margin.

Julaihi believes that the technologies exhibited during BIWWEC 2022 will be of help to the water industry here.

He said the conference provided opportunities for an open and engaging discussion with water professionals, industry players, policy makers and regulators covering various aspects, outside and within Sarawak, to develop solutions towards achieving resiliency for the water supply system and sustainability in management of water resources.

“Sarawak, being a vast state with challenging geographical topography and accessibility especially the rural areas, needs a platform that includes conferences such as BIWWEC to discuss and bring forth new innovations and technologies, where their applications can lead to implementations as enablers for economic growth that will benefit Sarawak and eventually the population through increased income per capita,” he said.

After his speech, Julaihi presented three booth awards to some of the exhibitors at BIWWEC 2022. Weida Resources Sarawak Sdn Bhd received ‘Best Booth Design’, ‘Most Informative Booth’ went to Group Engineers Malaysia Sdn Bhd, while Multi Brilliance Resources Sdn Bhd received ‘Most Friendliest Booth’.

Also present were his deputy ministers Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.